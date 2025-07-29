Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 4,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $118,424.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 168,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,001.60. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 4,266 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $118,466.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 377,535 shares in the company, valued at $10,484,146.95. This represents a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,421 shares of company stock valued at $984,405 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VKTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.92.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5%

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.54. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $81.73.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.14). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Viking Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Articles

