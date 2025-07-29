Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $220,000 in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 30,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,287,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HHH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Howard Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of HHH stock opened at $68.91 on Tuesday. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.83 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.29.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $199.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.43 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Howard Hughes Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

