Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,183 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Viper Energy by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Viper Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Viper Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 8,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Viper Energy Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $38.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.97. Viper Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 8.70.

Viper Energy Dividend Announcement

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 43.43%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Viper Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Viper Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Viper Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.46.

Read Our Latest Report on VNOM

Viper Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.