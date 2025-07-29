Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV – Free Report) by 66.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,546 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 286.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000.

Shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF stock opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $29.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69.

The Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (CGCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns through investments in North American companies. CGCV was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

