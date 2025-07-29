Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDYV. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 542.4% in the first quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $81.97 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $65.86 and a twelve month high of $87.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.17.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

