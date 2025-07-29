Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,350 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,142,616 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $297,136,000 after buying an additional 2,018,820 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $3,474,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 684,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,767,000 after acquiring an additional 40,239 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,404,228 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,553,000 after acquiring an additional 33,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 169,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 19,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $22.24.

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.11). Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $587.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.00 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.28%.

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $132,066.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 39,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,804.78. This represents a 14.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

