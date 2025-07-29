Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Li Auto by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Li Auto by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Li Auto by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cfra Research upgraded Li Auto from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.85.

Li Auto Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $33.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.42.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Li Auto had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Li Auto

(Free Report)

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.