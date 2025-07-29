Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,599 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in First Solar by 5.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,756 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp raised its holdings in First Solar by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 6,113 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in First Solar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,255 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,896 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 2,951 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $466,877.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,689.49. This trade represents a 20.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,640. This trade represents a 26.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,172 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSLR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $267.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $223.00 price objective on shares of First Solar and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on First Solar from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.73.

FSLR opened at $183.58 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.56 and a twelve month high of $262.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.52.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $844.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.11 million. First Solar had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

