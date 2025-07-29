Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 41.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,340 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.6% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 6,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.2%

WBA stock opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.12. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.