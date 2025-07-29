Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 515 Shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TACK. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,323,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth $868,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $775,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 550,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the period.

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TACK stock opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $24.45 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.64. The stock has a market cap of $266.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of -0.55.

About Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF

The Fairlead Tactical Sector Fund (TACK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund relies on a proprietary, technical model to actively manage a US large-cap sector rotation strategy. During periods deemed risk-off, the fund toggles the exposure to short- or long-term US Treasurys or gold TACK was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Fairlead.

