Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 6,100 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPW. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 96,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 158,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 21,496 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 303.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 315,309 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 16,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Medical Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a negative net margin of 174.35%. The company had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -11.55%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

