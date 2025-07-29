Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes $188,000 Position in Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 1,565.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.
Gladstone Land Trading Down 2.4%
Shares of LAND opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.81 million, a P/E ratio of -38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Gladstone Land Corporation has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $15.11.
Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 million. Gladstone Land had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 2.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Corporation will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.
Gladstone Land Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.0467 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 5.44%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -224.00%.
About Gladstone Land
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.
