Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes $192,000 Position in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 24,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Rigetti Computing by 1,813.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Rigetti Computing by 33.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing stock opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 1.43. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $21.42.

In other Rigetti Computing news, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 853,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,806,490. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ray O. Johnson sold 40,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $606,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 419,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,340. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 target price on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Rigetti Computing from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

