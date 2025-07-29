Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.0% during the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CQP. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

CQP stock opened at $55.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.42. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $47.00 and a 52-week high of $68.42.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 414.56% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

