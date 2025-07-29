KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires 1,800 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 5,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on STRL. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ STRL opened at $263.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.40. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.50 and a twelve month high of $270.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In other news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 10,154 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total transaction of $2,097,613.32. Following the sale, the director owned 16,498 shares in the company, valued at $3,408,156.84. This trade represents a 38.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.87, for a total transaction of $790,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 29,315 shares in the company, valued at $6,621,379.05. This trade represents a 10.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

