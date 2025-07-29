KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires 600 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,915,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,520,000 after buying an additional 154,216 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 281.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 226,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,286,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CYTK. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.92.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

CYTK opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.30. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $61.27.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $74,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 140,610 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,656.70. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Callos sold 8,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $277,434.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 52,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,977.12. The trade was a 14.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,751 shares of company stock worth $1,242,481. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

