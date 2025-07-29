KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Boosts Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 729.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 0.3%

TPH stock opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $47.07.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $884.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on TPH shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

