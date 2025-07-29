KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys 2,700 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBRK. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Rubrik in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Rubrik in the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rubrik during the first quarter worth $3,202,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Rubrik by 3,222.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rubrik news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $176,420.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,839.55. The trade was a 41.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,149,250.00. Following the sale, the executive owned 431,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,057,540.44. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,233,015 shares of company stock valued at $110,293,527 in the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RBRK opened at $87.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.81 and its 200-day moving average is $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 0.46. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.60 and a 12-month high of $103.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $278.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RBRK. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Rubrik from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Rubrik from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Rubrik from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

