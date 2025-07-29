KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys 500 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vaxcyte by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 25,257 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after acquiring an additional 29,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Vaxcyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $138.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Vaxcyte from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.19. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $121.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average is $51.45.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

