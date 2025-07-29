KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys 5,200 Shares of Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Gates Industrial by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,442,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383,165 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 1,185.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,363,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,738 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 540.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,609,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,520,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $42,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

GTES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $25.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.91.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $847.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.56 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corporation PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

