KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys 5,800 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 463.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 217.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

CareTrust REIT Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of CTRE opened at $30.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $33.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.33.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.65%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

