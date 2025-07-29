KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Cuts Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS cut its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 87.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 825.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE JHG opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average of $38.33. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Janus Henderson Group Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $621.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.56 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on JHG. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

