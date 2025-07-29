KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Cuts Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lowered its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 81.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $84.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 6.8%

NYSE ANF opened at $98.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.46. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $172.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.61.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 42.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

