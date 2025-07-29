KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Decreases Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lowered its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 2,460.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 870.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 1,334.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $52.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average is $41.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.64. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GXO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

