KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Decreases Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lowered its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 2,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $36,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 56,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,144.42. This trade represents a 4.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HR opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 0.89. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.89.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $288.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.39 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 31.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -113.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

