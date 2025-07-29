KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Decreases Stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS reduced its position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 42.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,484,000 after purchasing an additional 88,606 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,229,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,446,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $8,174,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman sold 3,750 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $395,512.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 50,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,316.89. This trade represents a 6.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.44, for a total transaction of $2,761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,674.52. This trade represents a 81.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,437 shares of company stock valued at $9,834,215 over the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.33.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $100.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.21 and a 12 month high of $139.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.33.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Articles

