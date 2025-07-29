KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Decreases Stock Holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lowered its position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in GitLab were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 174.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GitLab by 327.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in GitLab by 114.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in GitLab by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GitLab in a research report on Friday, June 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on GitLab from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut GitLab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.63.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In other GitLab news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $4,705,638.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $146,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 107,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,821,255. This trade represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 509,950 shares of company stock valued at $23,288,223. 21.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GitLab Price Performance

GitLab stock opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.78. GitLab Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.90 and a 1-year high of $74.18. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 483.80 and a beta of 0.74.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $214.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.21 million. GitLab had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

