KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Grows Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 252.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in NetScout Systems by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 216,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 71,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,353,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,597,000 after buying an additional 64,475 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after buying an additional 224,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $4,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In other NetScout Systems news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $83,475.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 127,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,982.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 28,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,694.53. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $324,660 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

NTCT opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.47. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.96 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.65.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 44.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $204.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

