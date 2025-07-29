KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Grows Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 219.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Schneider National by 237.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 4,856.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Baird R W raised Schneider National to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Schneider National from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

Schneider National Trading Down 1.0%

SNDR opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.00.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

About Schneider National

(Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.