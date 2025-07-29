KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Atkore by 97.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Atkore by 1,514.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Atkore by 358.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Atkore by 384.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Atkore by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital set a $78.00 target price on Atkore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Atkore in a research report on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Atkore from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $69,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,384.48. This represents a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $78.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $139.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.31.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $701.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.83 million. Atkore had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Atkore’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Atkore’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Further Reading

