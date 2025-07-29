KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $1.04 Million Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS decreased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,676,000. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,787,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,731,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,107,000 after buying an additional 153,447 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,598,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,570,000 after buying an additional 91,719 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,695,000.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

SITE stock opened at $131.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.25 and a 1-year high of $160.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $939.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.90 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SITE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SITE

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 29,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $3,847,372.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 596,684 shares in the company, valued at $77,139,307.52. The trade was a 4.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 39,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $5,005,739.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,363.64. This represents a 74.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.