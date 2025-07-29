KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lessened its stake in Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1,235.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 816,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,374,000 after purchasing an additional 755,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at $84,490,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 825,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,742,000 after buying an additional 166,677 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 266.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 200,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,093,000 after acquiring an additional 145,890 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Glaukos by 664.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 151,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,722,000 after purchasing an additional 131,715 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GKOS. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Glaukos from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $176.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Glaukos from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

GKOS opened at $94.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.82. Glaukos Corporation has a twelve month low of $77.10 and a twelve month high of $163.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 6.49.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $106.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.78 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Corporation will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

