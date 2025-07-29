KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $1 Million Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS cut its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Guardant Health by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,052,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,205,000 after purchasing an additional 350,606 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 6,419,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,118,000 after buying an additional 419,006 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,315,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,742,000 after buying an additional 1,138,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,890,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,761,000 after buying an additional 525,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,438,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 6,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $322,791.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,591.38. This trade represents a 40.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Musa Tariq sold 3,213 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $158,947.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,190 shares in the company, valued at $355,689.30. The trade was a 30.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,300 shares of company stock valued at $17,082,238 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guardant Health Price Performance

GH opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.86. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $53.42.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Evercore ISI raised Guardant Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.45.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

