KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $1 Million Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS cut its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Invesco by 264.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Stock Performance

NYSE IVZ opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.95.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Invesco had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IVZ. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Invesco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Invesco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

