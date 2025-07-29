KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $854,000 Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS trimmed its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 904,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,685,000 after buying an additional 56,388 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 743,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,950,000 after acquiring an additional 11,983 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 56.5% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 225,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 81,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 27.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 12,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $477,700.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,230.13. The trade was a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 0.5%

CNO stock opened at $37.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.87. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.25 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

