KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $895,000 Position in QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lessened its position in QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in QXO were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QXO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in QXO during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in QXO by 57.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in QXO by 533.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in QXO during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get QXO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QXO. William Blair initiated coverage on QXO in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Baird R W upgraded QXO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on QXO in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on QXO in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of QXO in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QXO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

QXO Stock Down 1.8%

QXO opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. QXO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average of $15.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.41.

About QXO

(Free Report)

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.