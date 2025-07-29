KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $904,000 Position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,828,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,352 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,337,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,147,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,718,000 after purchasing an additional 480,957 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,140,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LBRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.66.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

