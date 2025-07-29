KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $920,000 Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lessened its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 18,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Bankshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,310,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,362,000 after buying an additional 115,681 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 830,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,196,000 after acquiring an additional 235,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.76.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.98 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 23.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 52.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

