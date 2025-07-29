KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $937,000 Stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lowered its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 3,250.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 30,460 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 23.4% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 264,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 50,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor news, CFO David J. Pauli sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $100,419.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,248.92. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 25,921 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $964,001.99. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 94,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,769.08. This represents a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Price Performance

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Dividend Announcement

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor stock opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average of $35.37. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $41.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZWS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $36.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a report on Friday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

