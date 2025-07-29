KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $989,000 Stake in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS decreased its holdings in shares of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $3,607,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Air Lease by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,265,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,124,000 after buying an additional 63,870 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Air Lease by 5.2% during the first quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Lease by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup raised Air Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Air Lease Trading Down 1.2%

AL stock opened at $57.38 on Tuesday. Air Lease Corporation has a 1-year low of $38.25 and a 1-year high of $60.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.72 and its 200-day moving average is $50.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $738.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Air Lease news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $568,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 146,316 shares in the company, valued at $8,318,064.60. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.