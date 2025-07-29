KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Increases Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned about 0.06% of Premier worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 741,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 126,217 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Premier in the 4th quarter worth about $892,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 1,435.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 21,431 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Premier in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Premier by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John T. Bigalke sold 1,137 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $26,185.11. Following the sale, the director owned 28,673 shares in the company, valued at $660,339.19. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 10,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $249,730.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 76,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,354.82. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,119 shares of company stock valued at $321,676. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PINC. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Premier from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 0.56. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $23.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.71.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

