KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Increases Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 156,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 86,200 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,575,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 4.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 940.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ESI. Truist Financial raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE ESI opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. Element Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.78.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.