KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Lowers Holdings in Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lowered its holdings in Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B&I Capital AG grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 192,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 57,450 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the first quarter worth about $760,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 8.5% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 75.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 36,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 15,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTY opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. Getty Realty Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.30.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $51.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.59 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 31.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corporation will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.48%.

GTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

