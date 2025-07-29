KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Lowers Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lessened its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COLB. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.62. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $32.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.71.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $511.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

