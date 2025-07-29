KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Lowers Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lowered its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter worth $3,445,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,011,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 323,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,114,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PIPR. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $339.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:PIPR opened at $314.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.48. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $202.91 and a fifty-two week high of $351.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.86.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $1.24. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $357.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.