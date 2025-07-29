KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Lowers Stock Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS cut its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 113.1% during the first quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 28,280 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 52.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,539,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,087,000 after purchasing an additional 527,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Trading Down 3.4%

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $40.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $380,956 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $45.00 price objective on Simply Good Foods and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simply Good Foods

In other news, CEO Geoff E. Tanner purchased 6,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.11 per share, with a total value of $200,315.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 98,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,070.90. This represents a 6.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

