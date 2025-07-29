KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Raises Stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 588.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 21.9% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RVMD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.91.

Revolution Medicines Stock Down 1.7%

RVMD stock opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.98.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Revolution Medicines Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

