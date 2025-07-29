KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Reduces Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lowered its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in BILL were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BILL. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in BILL by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 5,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,879,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BILL during the 4th quarter valued at $99,906,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BILL by 828.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,301,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in BILL by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,610,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,421,000 after acquiring an additional 852,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -384.22, a PEG ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.84. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $100.19.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $358.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.85 million. BILL had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $73,100.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,512 shares in the company, valued at $404,735.60. This represents a 15.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $80,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,734.50. The trade was a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BILL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BILL from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BILL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.10.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

