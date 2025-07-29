KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Reduces Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS trimmed its position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AHR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 189.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Shares of AHR opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.01. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $38.47.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -370.37%.

Insider Transactions at American Healthcare REIT

In related news, CIO Stefan K.L. Oh sold 3,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $139,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 95,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,723.10. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AHR shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of American Healthcare REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

