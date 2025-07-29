KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Reduces Stock Holdings in Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS trimmed its position in shares of Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Champion Homes were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Champion Homes by 645.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Champion Homes by 306.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Champion Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Champion Homes during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Champion Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SKY. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Champion Homes from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Champion Homes from $97.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.60.

NYSE SKY opened at $65.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Champion Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.44 and a 1 year high of $116.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $593.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.42 million. Champion Homes had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Champion Homes announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, May 30th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

